The Winneba Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Police Command has delivered a range of items and cash to the Buduburam GPRTU executives, following a recent incident.

The items included $9,670 USD, 2,630 Liberian Dollars, Ghc 470, 6 mobile phones, and personal belongings, all of which were discovered in the aftermath of the crash.

According to DSP Bertha Bogu, the Winneba Divisional MTTD Commander, 15 of the accident victims are currently undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Additionally, one individual has been referred to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.

Earlier reports from Adom news indicated that firefighters had found over $9,000 USD while rescuing the victims, and they promptly handed over the cash to the police.

DSP Bertha Bogu has now confirmed that all the recovered items have been handed over to the Buduburam GPRTU Chairman, who will subsequently pass them on to the family members of the victims.

James Nuamah, the Buduburam GPRTU Chairman for the Ghana-Liberia branch, expressed his gratitude to the Winneba MTTD Police Command for their diligent efforts in rescuing the victims.

He also commended them for faithfully delivering all the recovered items to the rightful recipients.

