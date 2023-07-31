AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies, has renewed its contract with Veolia Ghana Limited for the depollution of water at its Obuasi gold mine in Ghana.

Veolia, a global leader in water and waste management, will continue to operate and maintain all water treatment facilities for both the open-cut and underground mines in Obuasi.

Water is a crucial resource in the mining industry, utilized in various activities such as ore processing, dust removal, sludge transportation, and employee supply needs.

In a tropical climate characterized by heavy seasonal rainfall, managing wastewater and process residue is essential for compliance with the local Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations concerning discharges into the ecosystem.

Veolia’s expertise in preserving, depolluting, and renewing water resources for the mining industry has been confirmed with this two-year contract extension.

During the initial four-year contract, Veolia was recognized for its outstanding performance and dedication, being awarded the “Best Contractor Company in Quarter 3 2022.”

Moreover, they achieved a remarkable safety record, working over 1 million hours without any accident-related stoppages.

To ensure the treated water and discharge quality meet the required standards, six facilities are utilized at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine, including four wastewater treatment plants and two drinking water treatment plants.

Throughout the contract period, Veolia produced approximately 33.5 million cubic meters of water, out of which around 7 million cubic meters were used for drinking water purposes for the site and nearby communities.

Philippe Bourdeaux, Veolia’s Executive Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting industrial companies like AngloGold Ashanti in addressing critical challenges, particularly in managing water as a finite and endangered resource.

He stated, “Our Group works side by side with industrial companies to respond to the major challenges they face, both in Africa and around the world. Veolia will continue to make its know-how available to AngloGold Ashanti and to the mining industry to manage water as a finite and endangered resource.”

Veolia Ghana Limited is 70% owned by Veolia Africa, with the remaining 30% held by West African Surface Solutions Ghana Limited.

With the renewed partnership between AngloGold Ashanti and Veolia, the Obuasi gold mine is set to maintain its commitment to sustainable water management, adhering to environmental standards while continuing to drive productivity and growth in the mining sector.