AngloGold Ashanti has dismissed reports about 11 illegal miners trapped underground at its Obuasi Gold Mine.

Some suspected illegal miners were said to have been trapped in the mining pit belonging to AngloGold Ashanti, but the company said per a search in the mine area, no individual was found to be trapped underground.

“Authorities and mine security personnel have conducted a patrol of underground workings in the northern area of the mine and are not aware of anyone remaining underground,” the statement said.

AngloGold Ashanti urged any unauthorised persons who may still be underground “to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel are stationed.”

The statement added that the company will work with authorities to ensure that only authorised mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas.

It said intrusion of illegal miners into its underground working areas is a dangerous act and advised that people should avoid doing so.

Below is the full statement: