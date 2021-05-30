Michael Essien has congratulated his former side, Chelsea for winning this season’s UEFA Champions League title.

The London-based side stunned Premier League rivals Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao to be crowned as kings of Europe for the second time in their history.

Kai Havertz was the hero of the game scoring the only goal of the game before half-time when he collected a defence-splitting pass from Mason Mount to round City goalkeeper Ederson.

Essien, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2012 in Munich, urged the team on to beat their rivals ahead of the game.

The Ghanaian international took to social media to congratulate the team after the triumph over Pep Guardiola’s men.

“Here they are the Champions of Europe. Congratulations boys. You guys did it again. Bravoo. @chelseafc ⚽️🏅🏆.”

Essien spent 14 years at the club and was part of the Chelsea team when they won their first Champions League title in 2012.

Essien currently works as a youth team coach with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Other former Chelsea players, Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi and Samuel Eto’o have all congratulated the team.

Chelsea will battle Villarreal for the Super Cup in August before travelling to Japan for the Club World Cup in December.