The parents of the deceased 11-month-old baby, who died from being maltreated by her caregiver, have admonished members of the general public to desist from circulating the footage of the unfortunate incident.

According to the family, the circumstance under which they lost their child is profoundly difficult and a painful experience since “she was an energetic and bubbly little girl who was looking forward to her first birthday next month.”

The family, in a statement, asked “the public and the media to remain measured in circulating and discussing the video as it is a consistent reminder of what our daughter went through.”

The 11-month-old baby was pronounced dead after being rushed to the North Legon Hospital.

This was after she was maltreated by her 54-year-old caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah, who forcefully restrained both arms of the child tightly behind her back in order to feed her. The gruesome act took place at Happy Bloomers Creche at Agbogba.

Although an autopsy is yet to be carried out to find the cause of death, parents of the deceased are without a doubt the inappropriate conduct of suspect Ayani-Ampah, led to the untimely demise of their daughter.

The suspect has been apprehended by the Accra Region Police Command following a complaint lodged by the aggrieved parents.

The parents have expressed immense gratitude to members of the general public for the sympathy and kind gestures shown towards the family in such a distressful time.

The family has further given the assurance to share an accurate account of events at an appropriate time should need be.

“Meanwhile, we ask that our privacy is respected as we mourn. Please keep us in your prayers,” the statement said.

Read the statement below