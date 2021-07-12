An attendant at the Tema Motorway tollbooth is feared dead with others injured after a tipper truck crashed into it.

The gory accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 12, 2021, while attendants were getting ready for the day’s activities.

The accident scene

The driver, who according to reports was speeding, hit a deaf and dumb attendant who was sweeping around the booth at the time of the incident.

Though the identity is not immediately known, witnesses explained the truck run over his legs with the booth on the Tema stretch crashed beyond repairs.

It also hit a private car that was driving ahead of it at the tollbooth and crashed into it.

Five persons, including the driver of the tipper truck, are in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at the Tema Regional Hospital.

Watch the video attached for more: