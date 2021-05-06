A Sprinter Bus with registration number GR 6117-20 has been involved in an accident on the Accra-Tema motorway.
According to a witness, the accident occurred at about 6:30 am Thursday, after the tyre of the bus burst around the weighing bridge and somersaulted in the process.
It is further reported that the driver of the Sprinter Bus was overspeeding and failed to heed the warnings of his passengers to slow down.
A total of four people are feared dead with another 15 people sustaining various degrees of injuries.
The Ghana Police Service and National Ambulance Service are currently on site.