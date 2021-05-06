A female pastor has hurled curses at her congregation over their failure to contribute money for her birthday celebration.

While addressing her followers, the pastor labelled them as devils, adding that God will punish them.

The lady pastor said the members disturb her with their prayer requests but failed to honour her on her birthday due to their selfish behaviour.

According to her, these are some of the reasons why some men of God are bitter.

She also said those who didn’t contribute money for her birthday were eating like pigs and even carrying takeaway.

Even on my birthday some of you refused to contribute, may God punish you because you are wicked. Unless you don’t have. Some of you come to my office to disturb me with prayers but you don’t want to give money to celebrate pastor’s birthday. I will say it.

If you’re angry, change. Because if it was you and they come to me I’ll give freely because you are a member and so I will look after you but when it comes to your pastors, you are selfish. You are only thinking about yourself.

If you’re sitting here and you cannot pay something towards your pastor’s celebration or your pastor’s whatever, why are you here? You’re a devil. And this is why pastors are bitter, the pastor stated.

Watch video below: