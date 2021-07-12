Akufo-Addo commissions Salaga water supply project, Astroturf football pitch

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Salaga Water Supply Project, and the newly constructed Astroturf football pitch in the Savannah Region as part of his two-day tour of the region.

This is in fulfillment of a promise he made to the people of Salaga in 2017, during a working visit.

President Akufo-Addo indicated in his remarks that the water supply project was of priority to his government, because the demand for water in the town, had outstripped supply which if left unattended, will take the township back to desperate times.

This, he said, motivated him to direct the Ghana Water Company Ltd to transform the water supply system in the town, which was constructed in 1962, from a rural water supply category, into an urban water supply system.

The Salaga Water Supply Project, which costs GH¢13,906,629, has the capacity to supply 20,000 gallons of water a day to residents.

The Salaga Water Project resulted in the rehabilitation of two two steel elevated tanks, the construction of 21 standpipes, the provision of 10 storage tanks at Salaga, Kpembi and Masaka, the rehabilitation of the existing water treatment plant structure, and the replacement of the old treated water transmission pipelines.

The Project also involved the renovation of two quarters for the staff of the Ghana Water Company Ltd at Salaga, as well as the provision of a new 100KVA transformer, and the installation of a new booster station to distribute water from the new concrete underground tank at ‘Nkwanta Junction’ to the new GRP tank at Kpembe.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the Salaga Astroturf football pitch, a project which was commenced in 2018 by the then Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.

Constructed at a cost of GH¢1.9 million, the purpose of the astroturf pitch at Salaga, like those constructed at Madina, Bolgatanga, Kyebi, Walewale, Bolgatanga, and Yeji, is to help promote sports and sports development in the Municipality, and help unearth sporting talents in the municipality.

The President admonished the youth to make good use of the facility and called on the Municipal Assembly to undertake routine maintenance of the pitch to ensure its longevity.

Whilst at Salaga, President Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing work on the 71-kilometre Bunjai to Fufulso road, which connects Bunjai to Yapei through Tuluwe and Kusawgu to Fulfulso.

Upon completion, the road will help ensure connectivity between the Eastern and Western parts of the Savannah Region, without commuters having to use Tamale in the Northern Region, and also reduce travel distance between Damongo and Salaga by some 60-kilometers.

The project, which was started on February 27, 2020, and is expected to be completed on 25th August 2023, will help in carting foodstuffs from the Eastern part of the Savannah Region to the Western part, and to the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

According to the Contractor, M/S Mawums Limited, the project is currently 30% complete. The Contractor assured President Akufo-Addo that it will be completed on time.