Son of Stonebwoy’s aide, Ayisha Modi, Yussif Abass Giwa, celebrated his 8th birthday in grand style on Saturday, July 10, 2021.



He was shown lots of love and received several birthday wishes from family, friends, and loved ones on social media.

Welcoming his guest at the birthday party, the young king grabbed the microphone himself to welcome all the attendees to his party.



Meanwhile, there were lots of food and drinks for the kids who made time to celebrate with their friend, Yussif Abass Giwa.

Also, some celebrities such as Beverly Afaglo, KMJ, Jhaybad, Baba spirit, King Jerry, and many others were all present to grace the occasion.

Watch the video below: