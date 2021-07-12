An Accra High Court has dismissed a defamation case filed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

This was after lawyers for Mr Agyapong asked for the case to be thrown out since the matter was not being pursued by Mr Hosi.

Mr Agyapong had accused the CEO of offering a one-million-dollar bribe to then CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng, to influence him to reverse a contaminated fuel sale by BOST to two companies.

In the suit filed in July 2017, Mr Hosi asked the court to award GHC5million compensation against Mr Agyapong and GHC 3million against Kencity Media, a company owned by Mr Agyapong.

The sale of the said 5million litres of off-spec fuel generated media discussions, forcing the then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, to set up a committee to investigate the circumstances under which the fuel was contaminated and later sold.



But when the case was called on Monday, July 12, Mr Agyapong’s lawyers urged the court to dismiss the matter insisting lawyers for Mr Hosi do not seem interested in the matter.

This was granted by the court.