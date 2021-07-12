Ugly scenes broke out at the iconic Wembley Stadium after England lost to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final via penalties on Sunday night.

England stars, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho, and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot with the Italian team winning 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the final game ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Shortly after the game, some English supporters, who could not accept the loss, attacked the Italian fans inside and outside the stadium.

The angry fans also racially abused their Italian counterparts.

