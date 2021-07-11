The Nigerian entertainment industry is in mourning as veteran singer, Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, is confirmed dead.

His death was announced by his brother, in a statement, Sunday morning, shortly after he passed on.



According to his brother, Dr Kayode Fasasi, Sultan lost the battle to Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Sound Sultan

He was 44, and is survived by a wife, three children and a list of siblings.

Early this year, news broke out of Sultan receiving treatment in the United States of America for the throat cancer.

Early reports gathered that the artist had commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the country.

Sultan became a household name as far back as 1999 when he won a talent hunt competition.

He gradually rose to fame, and won several awards in his name, before he went out of scene, as a result of his ailment.

He has featured top stars like Wyclef Jean, 2face Idibia and Faze.

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.