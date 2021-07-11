Amid the recent backlash due to his comment on #FixTheCountry protesters and calls for followers of Shatta Wale to unfollow him on social media, it seems he still gets love from the streets.

The controversial Reggae Dancehall and multiple award-winning artists, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has reacted after a female fan tattooed his name on her breast.

A photo of the lady who has tattooed Shatta Wale’s name on her breast

It seems that no matter the insults and attacks directed at Shatta Wale, his empire keeps growing and the love for him from the streets keeps expanding and the Shatta Movement (SM) keeps flying.

Responding to the tattoo on the upper part of the breast of an unidentified lady, Shatta Wale shared the picture of the SM fan with the caption: “Shout out to this pretty DIVA❤????✌️???????? 1DON #SM4LYF.”

Shatta Wale on a sober reflection has recently done the needful as he apologises completely for labeling #FixTheCountry protesters as disappointed graduates.