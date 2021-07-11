Founder and Leader of the Glorious Wave Church is in troubled waters after his prophecy on the Copa America finals went sour.

Prior to the match, Prophet Badu Kobi predicted that the Messi-led Argentina will not have the privilege of lifting the trophy.

He predicted that Brazil will pull their weight and deny their opponent of the enviable and historic win.

“Now for the match that will happen tonight which is between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win, Argentina will not win. Messi is part of Argentina; he is a great footballer but the night is not for them, the cup is for Brazil and Brazil will win this cup. That is what the spirit of God has told me,” he predicted.

However, the results of the finale was the direct opposite. Argentina won, kind courtesy a lone goal from striker, Di Maria.

The goal, which was recorded in the 22nd minute of the game, tensioned Brazil and its supporters until their effort to equalise was dashed by the final whistle from the referee.

The win has cemented Messi’s position as one of the best all-time International players.

Despite the light-weight of the prophecy, Ghanaians have not spared the man of God a mocking.

Many have teased him for failing to give accurate predictions in the last years.

Notable of such swerved predictions is the outcome of the 2020 elections.

Prophet Kobi went in favour of the National Democractic Congress, adding that it has been revealed in the spiritual realm that John Mahama will ascend the throne, but the later lost.

In reaction, the spiritual leader said his vision was from God, but the results was tampered in Nana Akufo-Addo’s favour.

