Residents at Mgbuoba in Rivers State, Nigeria, woke up Saturday morning to a wrecked car and the lifeless bodies of five persons.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 1:00am, when the persons were returning from a club.

From observation, it could be said that the car rammed into a parked truck in the side of the road.

After the news went viral, netizens identified the deceased as friends; one Kelvin Dark, Kayii Ndii Divine, a student of the State’s University, Ignatius Ajuru and Rejoice, both students of the University of Education and one, yet to be identified.

According to a source, master Dark, who was driving, was allegedly drunk and speeding.

In videos which had gone viral, the friends could be seen drinking and singing loudly in the partially lit club.

They were seen together dancing while flashing wads of notes.

Their corpses have now been moved to a morgue.

