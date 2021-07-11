Actor and musician, Funny Face, has added another posh car to his garage collections.

Funny Face flaunted a latest Jeep, which he said he acquired to compensate himself for the months of mental torture.

He named the silver Jeep Kimberly, after his third daughter with baby mama Vanessa.

In videos he posted to announce his ‘toy’, the father-of-four could be seen in the driver’s seat, singing his heart out to Bisa K’dei’s Big Boy track which speaks on elevation despite hatred and envy from observers.

Funny Face said he got the car after a lengthy conversation with long-time footballer friend, Adebayor.

Recall Adebayor gifted Funny Face his first car; a white Porche Cayenne Turbo.

“TO JEHOVAH ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY … THE KING IS BACK FROM THE GRAVE … THEY THOUGHT THEY BURIED HIM now come try… I go use dis car chase u all into HELL FIRE …EVIL PEOPLE,” he posted.

