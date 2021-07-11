Celebrity couple Sarkodie and Tracy have served couple goals with a latest love-filled video.

Celebrating Sarkodie as he marks his 36th birthday, she posted a collage of their love journey on her social media pages.

The video showcased how they met when they were still young adults, with the wife by his side while he was still climbing the Sarkcess ladder.

It also captured memories from their grand wedding, to the time they welcomed their first child, Titi.

Sarkodie could be seen feeding baby Titi, and in another instance he was singing for her while cradling her to sleep.

Fast forward to her birth of their son and father’s namesake, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, Sarkodie was still performing daddy duties.

The memories came to a sweet end with a passionate kiss from the lovers.

“Happy Birthday my LOVE 🖤 With YOU, love is a beautiful experience! Happy birthday my love! Let’s continue making great memories together,” she captioned the video.

Watch video below: