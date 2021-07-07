The Ashanti Regional Police Command, before the Ejura Killings Committee, claimed some irate youth after the death of Kaaka, a social media activist, went on rampage, destroying property belonging to both government and private individuals.

The Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP David Agyemeng Ajem, claimed the irate youth destroyed the Municipal revenue checkpoint, attacked the revenue collectors and went away with the revenue collected.

He said the irate mob damaged two police vehicles including three packed vehicles at the Ejura Police Station.

DCOP Ajem said the irate mob attacked the district fire officer including a colleague he was with and damaged his vehicle.

Despite Ejura Chief’s plea to the irate youth, they went ahead to cause more harm.

He said they called for reinforcement to protect lives and property and that brought about the military.

The District Police Commander said the protesters were holding pump action guns, stones and missiles.

According to him, the protesters stoned some of the military guys and they retaliated with gunshots.

