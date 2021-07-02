Singer Sista Afia has rubbished rumours that she has been given a house by presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicolas Duncan-Williams.

According to her, though she is the niece of the man of God, she has not been given any house or car registered under his name for any purpose.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, Sista Afia denied the rumours, adding that she isn’t close to most of her family members.

Never true… never ever… I don’t go to church… He is my mum’s blood brother… I don’t know too much but I am limited to few family members… I just know few people because the Duncan-Williams family is huge.

When Andy queried why she is not having her father’s surname, Sista Afia asked the host to skip the question.

I bear my mum’s name… she is Duncan-Williams… My dad didn’t change my name… Coz that’s a personal issue. Can we just skip the question? She said.

