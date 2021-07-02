France have already been eliminated from the 2020 European Championship, but more than 240,000 fans have reportedly signed a petition to force UEFA to repeat their Round of 16 knockout match against Switzerland.

Goalkeepers need to keep at least one foot on the goal-line when facing a penalty, but French fans have complained that Yann Sommer didn’t respect the rule during Kylian Mbappe’s spot-kick, one which was saved by the Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper to seal qualification to the quarter-finals of the competition.

As reported by various media such as RTL Sport, there are more than 240,000 people who have signed a petition for the game to be replayed through the page Les Lignes Bougent.

Despite France leading 3-1, Switzerland completed a comeback and equalised to send the game to extra time and then penalties, where Mbappe couldn’t beat Sommer in the crucial last spot-kick.

UEFA does not seem willing to agree on repeating the game, as they are confident that the referee and the VAR officials made the correct decision.