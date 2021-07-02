Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Cletus Awuni, has recounted how he was assaulted by military men in Wa.

Recounting his ordeal on the Super Morning Show, on Friday, Mr Awuni said he was hit several times in the head with an object, which left him with bruises on the scalp.

He also revealed that the soldiers tortured him with a taser, thereby, electrocuting him momentarily when he refused to hand over his phone to them.

According to him, he refused to hand over the phone because it contained footage of the soldiers brutalising their victims, which he intended to use as evidence.

The Military men had stormed the Wa township in search of a commercial tricycle operator who had allegedly bolted with a mobile phone belonging to one of the soldiers.

Mr Awuni explained that he learnt about the incident and decided to verify things for himself.