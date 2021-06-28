The National Identification Card will from today become the unique Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) number.

This follows the decision by the State Pension Trust to begin the process of merging the two numbers as required by law.

SSNIT contributors who have not registered yet to merge their numbers, will have from now till December 2021 to do so.

However for new users, SSNIT will only accept the Ghana Card as the unique identification for processing benefits and contributions.

The move by SSNIT means that from January 1st, 2022, SSNIT contributors will no longer use their scheme numbers but will transact all businesses with the Ghana Card.

Corporate Affairs Manager at SSNIT, Afua Amankwa Sarkodie, said the merger will create a great deal of convenience for members since they can now use one card for all transactions.

“The NIA numbers of members will become their SSNIT number. The merger will create a great deal of convenience for our members as members can now use the one card that is the Ghana Card for all transactions,” she said.

She explained further that “members need not carry two separate cards for transactions with the trust and other transactions when the Ghana Card alone can perform the same functions.

“Also for us at SSNIT this transition to the use of the Ghana Card ties in quiet neatly with our quest to improve the ease with which members and clients do business with us”, he noted.

Two platforms have been deployed for the merger of the two cards, and she urged members to use a short code and the SSNIT website.