Parts of Accra will experience power interruptions starting today, June 28, 2021, between 6:00 pm and 12:00 am.

The disruptions mark the beginning of a 22-day schedule to allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to complete the last phase of repair works on some Bulk Supply Points (BSP) and transmission cables in Accra.

ECG announced the schedule in a statement on Wednesday, stating the exercise will be in force till July 19, 2021.

The statement added the exercise will cause an interruption in the power supply to some 71 communities within Accra.

The affected areas include Adjiriganor, American House, Spintex, Teshie Bush Road, East Legon, Adjen Kojo, Labadi, Okpoi Gonno and Tse Addo, among others.

Check out the affected areas below: