The police are in search of a suspect who allegedly killed one Prince Yevu, aged 29, at Kotobabi Gaza Street in Accra.

The suspect, popularly known as “Taata,” allegedly slashed the throat of Yevu when the latter intervened to rescue a 22-year-old lady from being attacked by the former.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Efia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the GNA that on Thursday, June 24, at about 2130 hours, the police received a distress call from Kotobabi on the incident.

She said the call indicated that the incident occurred at about 2100 hours at Kotobabi Gaza Street.

Mrs Tenge said the police visited the Maamobi General Hospital and was informed that at about 2230 hours the same day, Prince Yevu was brought in dead with the right side of his throat slashed.

She said the police also met the 22-year-old lady who was on admission. Upon interrogations, she informed them that at about 2100 hours on Thursday, June 24, 2021, she had a quarrel with one Akosua at Kotobabi Gaza Street.

The lady said during the scuffle, Taata came in to attack her and when Yevu intervened, Taata allegedly slashed his throat with a knife.

Mrs Tenge said the police later proceeded to the residence of “Taata” at Alajo to effect his arrest but he was not home.

The body of the deceased had been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary pending autopsy, she said.