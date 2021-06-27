A 35-year-old man, Akwasi Appiah, has allegedly shot himself dead at Sehwi Asanteman in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

Sources say the sad incident happened shortly after the victim returned from his farm.

Witnesses told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that the victim ignored neighbours and stripped naked.

He is said to have marched into his room and shot himself minutes later. Neighbours rushed to his room but not much could have been done to keep him alive.

ALSO

The deceased wife, Georgina Asante, who had traveled at that time, remarked that she is shocked with the development, adding no misunderstanding had ensued between them whatsoever.

Unit Committee Chairman for the electoral area, Emmanuel Asiedu, said the body has been sent to Wiawso Government Hospital morgue after police examination.

