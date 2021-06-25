Police in the Eastern Region say they have arrested a robbery suspect who has been on their wanted list for some time now.

The suspect, Musa Kamara, 26, was smoked out of his hide-out at Kibi-Zongo following a police raid in the area on Friday.

They say the suspect who attempted to flee “was shot in the left knee and overpowered by Police.”

Robbery Suspect Arrested in Kibi.

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested Musa Kamara, aged 26 from his hide-out at Kibi Zongo. The Suspect who was on Police wanted list was arrested on 25th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/5MOCtvMXHt — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 25, 2021

The Police are, through a statement released on Friday, urging the public to support their work by offering credible information to aid police investigations.

“The Police continue to urge the public to support our work of ensuring the safety of communities with credible information. Informants are assured of the strictest confidentiality,” the statement concluded.