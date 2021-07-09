The three-member Commission of Inquiry set up by the Interior Ministry to probe the circumstances leading to the shooting of two persons during a protest at Ejura in the Ashanti Region is requesting for an extension of its deadline.

This is to enable them hear more testimonies to enable them complete its work.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the government in 10-days but is requesting for more time.

This was contained in a statement signed by Marie Louis Simmons, a principal State Attorney who is Secretary of the committee.

“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the Committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work to Friday, July 16, 2021,” the statement said.

The committee members comprise George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organisation.

Below is the full statement: