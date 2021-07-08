Gifty, the wife of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has taken to social media to flaunt their daughter Zelda Love Ohemaa Arhin Gyan on her birthday.

Today, Thursday, July 8 is the birthday of the pretty little girl who just turned seven years old.

To celebrate her daughter’s birthday, Gifty posted some photos on social media to show off her pretty bundle of joy.

Asamoah Gyan’s wife celebrates the birthday of their daughter today with 8 stunning photos. Source: Instagram/Ohemaa



In the eight photos shared on Instagram, Ohemaa looks ravishing in different outfits as she poses in what looked like a garden.

After sharing the photos, Gifty captioned them: “My baby turns 7️ today. Hip! Hip!! Hip!!! Hurray!!!! Happy Birthday Ohemaa. Continue to grow in the Grace and Favour of God. Love you always.”