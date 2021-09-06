President Nana Akufo-Addo has named his first Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) after starting his second term.

During his two-day tour of the Western North Region, the President confirmed Yawson Amoah as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Akontombra district.

This was while addressing a gathering at Sefwi Akontombra when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and elders.

The President acknowledged the criticisms his administration has received for the late appointment of the MMDCEs.

President Akufo-Addo confirmed the Akontombra DCE after the Sefwi Akontombra chief, Nana Kwabena Ebi and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Alex Tetteh, appealed to him to maintain the DCE.

“Nana, this is my first appointment of the MMDCEs”, he said.