A final year male student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School (SHS) at Kokofu near Bekwai in the Ashanti Region has allegedly been stabbed to death by a Junior High School (JHS) pupil who is currently on the run.
Richard Kofi Appiah, 21, is reported to have picked up a brawl with his assailant on Saturday night.
Mr Appiah died on Sunday morning after losing several pints of blood, according to a source at the Bekwai Government Hospital.
A witness told TV3 he was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle.
Police in Bekwai are on a manhunt for the alleged killer.
READ ALSO:2
- I birthed him at 10 months – Mother of ‘Volta Giant’ recounts
- Ghanaians in shock over Florence Obinim’s ‘strange’ backside [Video]