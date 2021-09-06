A final year male student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School (SHS) at Kokofu near Bekwai in the Ashanti Region has allegedly been stabbed to death by a Junior High School (JHS) pupil who is currently on the run.



Richard Kofi Appiah, 21, is reported to have picked up a brawl with his assailant on Saturday night.



Mr Appiah died on Sunday morning after losing several pints of blood, according to a source at the Bekwai Government Hospital.



A witness told TV3 he was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle.



Police in Bekwai are on a manhunt for the alleged killer.

