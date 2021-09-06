The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has impounded 17 vehicles on the Tema-Afariwa-Shai hills- Akosombo stretch (N2) Highway.

This was on Saturday, September 4, 2021, as part of its ongoing special “war” against road traffic indiscipline. They deployed police personnel to ensure free flow of traffic on the stretch.

May be an image of car and road

The drivers were arrested for flouting several road traffic regulations including dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges of the road, unauthorised use of sirens and beacon lights, among others.

May be an image of car and outdoors

The vehicles, some of which included 4×4 V8’s, have been impounded at the Ashaiman Tulaku Divisional MTTD while the drivers are being processed for court.

May be an image of car and road

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has cautioned all drivers who ply that stretch and other major highways to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

May be an image of car and outdoors




