An unidentified man has been found dead in a gutter at the main Manaam junction in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased was found drowned in stagnant water inundated with plastic waste in the gutter on Sunday morning.

The cause of death is, however, unknown.

The Odumase Krobo Police Command has retrieved the body and deposited it at the morgue pending autopsy and investigation.