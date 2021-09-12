The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has impounded 10 vehicles on the Dodowa road for flouting various road traffic regulations.

This was as part of its ongoing special exercise, “war” against road traffic indiscipline, through which personnel were deployed on Friday, between the hours of 4:30 pm and 6:45 pm.

The team was also to ensure the free flow of traffic on the Adentan-Frafraha-Ashiyie-Amrahia-Oyibi-Dodowa road.

The drivers were arrested for flouting several road traffic regulations including dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges of the road, driving without number plate, and unauthorised use of beacon lights, among others.

Two of these vehicles have been impounded at the Oyibi District MTTD while the remaining eight have been impounded at the Adentan MTTD.

Meanwhile, the defaulting drivers are being processed for the Adentan Motor court.

The Police Administration continues to caution all drivers who ply that stretch and other road corridors to adhere to road traffic laws as those who fall foul would be arrested and prosecuted.

