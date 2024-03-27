The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), has announced the deployment of officers to various transport stations to prevent drivers from consuming alcohol before starting their journeys.

According to the NRSA, the initiative aims to reduce the high rate of road accidents, particularly as the Easter season approaches.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Deputy Director for the Public Investment Development Unit at NRSA, Henry Asomani highlighted the need for vigilance during festive periods when over-speeding and drunk driving are prevalent.

He said that during festival periods, the NRSA often observes a significant increase in road crashes and instances of drunk driving, thus, the deployment of these officers will address these cases to prevent any road accidents.

“We will be with the police on the road, while the police are doing the enforcement, we are doing the education,” he added.

Mr Asomani said that pre-trip inspections will be intensified at lorry terminals to ensure that drivers have not consumed alcohol before departure.

He added that inspection checkpoints will also be set up for privately-owned vehicles travelling long distances.

Meanwhile, data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service says Ghana recorded a total of 14,135 road accidents last year, resulting in 2,276 fatalities and 15,409 injuries.

In comparison, 2022 saw 14,960 road accidents with 2,373 deaths and 15,690 injuries.

The breakdown of the 2023 accidents includes 4,797 in Accra, 994 in Tema, and varying figures in other regions.

A total of 23,998 vehicles were involved, comprising 8,084 commercial vehicles, 10,767 private vehicles, and 5,147 motorcycles.

