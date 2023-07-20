The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority says it is a wrong directive by the Inspector-General of Police to withdraw officers under the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) from highways.

Alexander Atibo Ayatah’s comment comes at the heels of reduced enforcement of traffic regulations which worryingly has seen minors and road users without driving licenses overtaking roads in the Ashanti region.

According to him, his enquiries at the Police Service indicate the officers were asked to step aside after several complaints and allegations of bribery were levelled against the officers.

He was speaking to Luv FM’s David Akuetteh on his observation of traffic regulations enforcements in the region.