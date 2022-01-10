Ag. Director, Regulations Inspection & Compliance, Kwame Kodua Atuahene



Acting Director, Regulatory Inspectorate and Compliance at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Kwame Kodua Atuahene, has hinted at the placement of cameras at vantage points on the various Highways.

The initiative, according to Mr Atuahene is to curb the gross disregard for road regulations by drivers.

He was speaking during a road safety sensitization programme at Kasoa.

According to him, there will be fewer Policemen on the road to check drivers who flout the regulations in due course as people would be served fine tickets in their offices and homes.

He claimed that there will be a thorough check of the quality and maintenance of vehicles to curb the issue of rickety vehicles on Ghana’s roads in 2022.

Mr. Atuahene reacted to claims of incompetence by the MTTD and NRSA saying there is lack of personnel due to strategic deployment adopted to employ staff.

