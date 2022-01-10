While the battle for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) remains a tough one, musician and football fanatic Kofi Kinaata is confident the Ghana Black Stars will emerge winners of the tournament.

According to him, not only will the Stars trash their opponents but they will raise the trophy and the good name of Ghana high.

This is per a revelation he said he had in the ending of 2021, but joked also that for the fear of IGP Dampare who is against prophesies, he had to keep mute.

And I saw #TeamGhana winning the #AFCON2021 wanted to tell u this on the 31st of Dec.😳but … my net work was very bad that’s why I’m telling you now. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hDprtsg1P6 — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) January 9, 2022

His prediction has been welcomed with doubts, especially as the Black Stars were defeated by three goals to nil in a friendly against Algeria.

But, a strong believer in Black Stars has corroborated his claims.

Legendary Nigerian ex-footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha is confident that Black Stars have a good standing and they have been tipped to be one of the favourite countries.

Having a discussion as a football panelist, he opined that though the Black Stars is an underdog, the tournament will be a smooth game for them.

The AFCON 2021 cup commenced Sunday, January 9, and host country Cameroon beat their opponents Burkina Faso by 2 goals to 1 in the opening match.

Black Stars is expected to play against Morocco today at 4:00 pm.