Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier Sosu has held a ceremony to reward hardworking and dedicated teachers in the constituency.

The scheme dubbed Service Above Self Best Teacher Awards took place on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the House of Miracle Church Auditorium, Madina Estate.

The ceremony which was also to mark his first year as MP for the area was in conjunction with the Sampson Amoateng Foundation.

The awards, he noted, form part of his commitment to Teacher Motivation in the constituency and also to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

The ceremony was graced by National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs including 2020 Running Mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi.

French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie, traditional rulers among others was also present.

A teacher by name, Oscar, was crowned the overall best teacher and awarded a car while Miss Hilda Konadu Owusu came second.

Several teachers were also honoured for their dedicated services.

Special honours were also presented to the MCE, Jennifer, Agyabeng, former MCE, Municipal Education Director, Former Madina MP, Ahaji Sorogho, Former MP, Boniface Bukari among other individuals for their tremendous contributions towards education in the area.