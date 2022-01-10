Janam, son of Dancehall act Stonebwoy, has warmed the hearts of fans with a hilarious video that has captured him with his family.

Little Janam caused a scene in Dr Louisa, the mother’s office when he hijacked her phone for selfie videos.

He was feeling himself while singing one of his father’s songs before quickly switching to singing Jingle Bells.

Janam who will soon turn three recruited his sister, Jidula, who joined him to distract his infuriated mother from working.

Despite Dr Louisa regretting taking them to work, Stonebwoy on the other hand was pleased with his children’s effort to follow in his musical legacy.

