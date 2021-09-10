A British policeman has been arrested for drink-driving in Cyprus after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Detective Christopher Browning, 60, was arrested in the early hours of September 2 after the collision near Esentepe, a village in northern Cyprus.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist named as Bülent Güzelkeskin was killed in the smash when Browning was merging onto the Kyrenia-Tatris Highway.

Browning’s passport has been confiscated and he has been remanded in custody for up to a month while police continue their investigation.

The policeman, of Neath, Wales, was allegedly driving a saloon car in the accident.

A judge in Famagusta ordered that Browning be remanded in custody because the Briton does not have a permanent address in the country as he was visiting as a tourist.

South Wales Police confirmed it was aware one of its staff had been arrested on the island.

‘We can’t say any more at this stage,’ a spokesman said.