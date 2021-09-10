The police in Imo state, Nigeria, has nabbed some persons, including a pastor who allegedly used a church as a baby factory in the state.

A statement, released by CSP Michale Abattam, spokesperson of the state police command, said on September 9, the state command’s tactical unit received an intelligence report that a teenager, who was reported missing, had been sighted in the church premises.

Amarachi Okechukwu Dioku, 18, of Umudurualaoka Uba Ifakala Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, before the discovery, was last seen on May 23, 2021.

The spokesperson said upon receiving the information, the State Commissioner of Police visited the church where the suspects and the evangelist were living.

Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe, 47, alongside her gang members were all arrested and taken to the station.

The spokesperson said the victim was rescued unhurt with five months old pregnancy and was immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment. She was later reunited with her parents amidst jubilation.

“On interrogation, Evangelist Ugochi Orisakwe confessed to have been using the church as a place where young girls are kept, impregnated and after delivery, the girls are paid off and their babies sold to rich and childless clients,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing and efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate who are on the run.