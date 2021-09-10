A top member of the Arab Money Gang (AMG) and artiste manager, David Wallace, aka AMG Deuces, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Annie Bitsy.

The colourful ceremony took place on Thursday, September 9, 2021, together with the naming of their daughter.

He took to his Instagram page to share photos from the kente-themed ceremony which has warmed many hearts.

He indicated the white wedding will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Posting the photos, he captioned: I just got married to the love of my life ❤️❤️💍💍💍 @annie_bitsy_ ..#This Love is forever and endless 😊am happy now … this Saturday is our white wedding and reception 🍾#Am grateful #davann2021.

AMG Deuces, also known as Ironboy, is also the manager for musician AMG Armani.