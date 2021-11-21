Yvonne, the daughter of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance, Sylvester Mensah, has tied the knot.

The colourful ceremony, according to Mr Mensah, who is also a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon, came off on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

It was a kente-cum white-themed ceremony that saw scores of family members and loved ones in attendance to share in their joy.

Mr Mensah took to his Facebook page to share stunning photos from the event and requested prayers for the couple on their journey ahead.

Following his announcement fans and followers have taken to the comment section to wish the newlyweds well.

