Selasie Mensah, the first son of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has tied the knot with his girlfriend.

Mr Mensah got married to Akua over the weekend.

The ceremony was held at Perez Chapel International in Accra.

The former NHIA boss, sharing the photos on his official Facebook page, expressed joy at the event.

He also asked for God’s blessings upon the newly weds on their new life’s journey.

The colourful ceremony was attended by big personalities and some big wigs of the National Democratic Congress.

Check out some photos below: