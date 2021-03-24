

A lady, identified as Fatima Ibrahim, has reportedly been burnt to death by her husband’s first wife in Minna, Niger State.



The tragic incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, about 50 days after her wedding.

A family source, who spoke to Katsina Post, said the two wives were not living in the same house.

According to him, the first wife went to Fatima’s house and beat her to pulp. Afterwards, she locked her up inside the room and set it on fire, burning the new bride to death.

“They were not living in the same house but the first wife went to her house which is not far and beat her to pulp before locking her room up and setting her ablaze,” the family source said.

The deceased will be buried according to Islamic rites today, Wednesday, March 24, at Sabuwar Unguwa residential area in Katsina metropolis.