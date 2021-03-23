

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Gbenro, is in police grips for strangling his wife, Wayesola in their home at Ondo State.

The incident is said to have happened between 5-6:am while the woman was still asleep.

According to TVC news, a five-year-old daughter of the deceased witnessed how her mother was killed.

Speaking to witnesses, she said she saw her father strangling her mother when she got up to ease herself but couldn’t do anything because her father threatened to kill her.



It was, however, her cry for help that attracted neighbours who broke into the room but the woman was already deceased.

It is unclear why he murdered his wife, but it is reported that suspect attempted to flee the scene before he was captured by some neighbours.

The victim’s brother is said to have been informed and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.