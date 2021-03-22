Three occupants of a Mercedes Benz saloon car got burnt beyond recognition whilst two others were rescued when it rammed into a stationary truck on the Spintex Road.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

She explained that the deceased had been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for identification and autopsy.

DSP Tenge said the suspect driver of the Benz as well as another occupant, in a critical condition, had been rushed to the LEKMA Hospital for treatment.

She said on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at about 12:20 hours, the Okpoi-Gonno District Police was informed that there had been an accident on the Spintex Road, near Fashion City Furniture building involving a DAF Truck with the trading number GT 3848 -D, Nissan 4×4 Estate car number GT 8558- 20 and Spark Saloon car number GN 3863-20 and Spark Saloon car number GN 3848 D from the opposite directions, causing damage to the said vehicles.

Mrs Tenge said the suspect truck driver lost control of the vehicle and the shipping container it was carrying fell in the middle of the road.

She added that when the Police were directing traffic and creating space for the National Road Safety Authority staff to get the container out of the way, the Benz driver ignored all the warning signs and run into it (the container).

The Mercedes Benz saloon car without registration number which had five occupants caught fire and with the assistance of the Police and Ghana National Fire Service personnel, the driver and one passenger were rescued.

She said the three others got burnt beyond recognition.

The two vehicles, she said, have been impounded for further investigations.