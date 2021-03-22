Bees have invaded and taken over Valco roundabout in Tema causing heavy vehicular traffic.

According to reports, the bees are attacking anyone on sight causing many to abandon their cars and motorbikes.

An elderly man is said to be in critical condition after the swarm of bees attacked him.

A witness, Jonathan Tetteh, said motorists from the Tema Motorway have abandoned their cars for fear of being attacked.

“We suspect the bees came from a tree nearby. Many have abandoned their cars and motorbikes at the Valco roundabout for fear of being attacked,” he added.

The old man, who was attacked by the bees, was lying helpless since no one was ready to risk his life to save him.

He appealed to the police to come to the scene to ensure law and order.