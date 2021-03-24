A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has reacted to the news of his suspension from the party.

According to him, he is yet to receive the official letter of his suspension from the party leadership to know the reasons behind his suspension.

Reacting to the suspension in a Facebook post, he, however, said his love for the party remains supreme.

“I have been reliably informed of my suspension from the NDC. The truth shall always set the records straight at the right time.

“Every man must always stand by the truth. Even if the truth would take your life,” part of his post read.

The NDC, in a statement signed by the Chief Scribe, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, announced Mr Atubiga’s suspension.

The statement attributed the reason for his suspension to a breach of his own promises to be of good conduct.

This comes after he was summoned to appear before the Functional Executive Committee on February 26, 2021, over a publication that was attributed to him.

Mr Atubiga is alleged to have posted on his Facebook page that “it is wise that as an individual working, there is the need to amass wealth so you can give back to your parents and society for the contributions made to your upbringing.”

He was, thus, expected to officially apologise for that comment and another one against Prof. Joshua Alabi.